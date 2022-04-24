Austin FC remains undefeated at home following 3-0 win over Whitecaps

Austin FC's Saturday night win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC continued the Verde & Black's undefeated streak at Q2 Stadium.

Maximiliano Urruti set the tone early for Austin, with a goal in the 11th minute of the match thanks to an assist from Sebastián Driussi.

Urriti continued the upward trend in the first half with a second goal assisted by midfielder Alexander Ring.

Driussi scored Austin's final goal of the match in the 68th minute off of an assist from Julio Cascante. This marked Driussi's sixth goal in 2022, placing him at the top of the MLS leader board for most goals this season.

Following this win over Vancouver, Austin now leads the Western Conference with a 5-1-2 overall record, and a 4-0-1 record at home. LAFC is close behind the Verde & Black, with an overall record of 5-1-1 and a current average of 2.29 points per game compared to Austin's 2.13 average.

Despite dropping to USL's San Antonio FC in a U.S. Open Cup game earlier this month, Austin FC has been proving itself in the MLS in its second season as a club.

In Austin's debut season last year, the club started off rocky losing four of its first 10 matches. Although it's still early in the season, the club is showing a different, more developed Verde & Black.

Austin has already secured more than double the wins the club saw last season leading into summer.