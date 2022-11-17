Miami Dolphins player chooses Austin Pets Alive! for charity campaign

NFL player Durham Smythe will be supporting Austin Pets Alive! as his charity for the "My Cause My Cleats" campaign.

The annual NFL campaign allows players to pick a cause important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom cleats.

Durham grew up in Central Texas and is a tight end for the Miami Dolphins. He's been following APA! on social media since Winter Storm Uri.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) today hosted Austin resident, Durham Smythe at the nonprofit animal shelter.

Durham will be wearing the custom cleats on Dec. 4 during a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Once the campaign launches, he will be matching donations up to $10,000.