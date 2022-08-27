Manor defeats rival LBJ to break four-game losing streak in FOX 7's Game of the Week

LBJ might have won the FOX 7 Game of the Week poll, with 61% of votes predicting a Jaguars win over Manor, but it didn't quite play out that way Friday night at Mustang Stadium in Manor.

Hats off to the 39% of the poll's voters who predicted a Manor win as the Mustangs, behind three touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Quintaelyn Joyner, knocked off the arch-rival Jags, 33-20.

The win ends Manor's four-game losing streak to LBJ.

