FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: LBJ vs Manor

Friday night lights are returning to Austin, and there's no larger Week 1 match-up to get the 2022 high school football season kicked off across the area than east Travis County rivals LBJ and Manor going head-to-head at Mustang Stadium in Manor.

These talented rivals are both coming off successful 2021 seasons. Manor won 10 games while making it to the 2nd round of the Class 5A playoffs.

LBJ is coming off its best season ever with a 15-1 record and a Class 4A Division I State Championship game appearance, the first time the Jaguars have ever made it to state.

In last season's match-up, LBJ defeated Manor 28-7.

