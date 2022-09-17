Round Rock remains unbeaten against Westwood in FOX 7's Game of the Week

Voters got it right in this week's FOX 7 Game of the Week poll! Sixty-two percent of voters picked Round Rock to knock off rival Westwood, and that's exactly what the Dragons did.

In a game between to 3-0 teams that looked to be competitive on paper, Round Rock took care of their rivals with ease in a 52-7 win.

The win was the Dragons' fifth straight over the Warriors with four of those by 29 points or more.

