Big 12 fines Texas $25,000 for court storming after Kansas win

By
Published 
College Basketball
FOX 7 Austin

The storming of the court by Texas Longhorns fans is going to cost the university some money.

AUSTIN, Texas - The storming of the court by Texas Longhorns fans after the men's basketball team's win over the Kansas Jayhawks is going to cost the university some money. The Big 12 issued a $25,000 fine and a public reprimand to the University of Texas for its handling of the incident.

In a news release, Big Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said, "Our host institutions have a duty to ensure an environment that provides the visiting team and game officials a safe exit from the court."

"In this instance, execution of the University’s court storming plan did not adequately provide the protections necessary to safe-guard visiting team personnel," Bowlsby added.

