Bijan Robinson becomes Texas' 23rd unanimous All-American

Texas Longhorn Bijan Robinson was named First-Team All-American by the AFCA.

Robinson is a First-Teamer on all five of the historically most respected lists, so he becomes a unanimous All-American.

Robinson is the 23rd Longhorn to earn unanimous honors. He is the fourth UT running back, joining Ricky Williams, Earl Campbell and James Saxton.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Bijan Robinson #5 of the Texas Longhorns runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Robinson also won the prestigious Doak Walker Award last week. The UT junior beat out Michigan's Blake Corum and Illinois standout Chase Brown.

Robinson becomes the fourth Longhorn to win the Doak Walker, joining Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson and D'Onta Foreman.