Texas Longhorn Bijan Robinson wins 2022 Doak Walker Award

article

Texas Longhorn running back Bijan Robinson won the prestigious Doak Walker Award on Thursday.

The UT junior beat out Michigan's Blake Corum and Illinois standout Chase Brown.

"I appreciate the guys that I compete with on Saturdays. You know, Blake (Corum) and Chase (Brown) are great running backs, who are huge parts of their teams. I just appreciate the way those guys go about their business. But it's just a blessing being in the conversation of the Doak Walker Award," said Robinson.

Robinson becomes the fourth Longhorn to win the Doak Walker, joining Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson and D'Onta Foreman.