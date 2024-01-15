NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre: Taylor Swift will be blamed if Chiefs lose in playoffs

article

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is high on the Kansas City Chiefs in these NFL playoffs, and rightfully so after they took down the Miami Dolphins in frigid conditions to move on to the Divisional Round next week.

But, if the Chiefs end up losing at some point in the playoffs, he knows blame is going to be directed at Taylor Swift .

Of course, the relationship between Swift and Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has made national headlines throughout this NFL season, as the former was spotted at games all season long.

Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

That included Saturday night, where Swift was spotted in a custom No. 87 jacket for Kelce courtesy of San Francisco 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, who made it for her and Patrick Mahomes ’ wife, Brittany, to withstand the below-zero temperatures in the Midwest.

The Chiefs made out well in their first playoff test, defeating the Dolphins in blowout fashion, 26-7, where Kelce caught seven passes on 10 targets for 71 yards – the most productive game he’s had in the last four weeks.

Kansas City, though, will have some tough competition ahead, and Favre has a feeling Swift’s presence alone will have people displeased if the Chiefs get knocked out.

FROM OUTKICK: HERE ARE THE TOP 5 THE COLDEST MOMENTS FROM SATURDAY’S FRIGID CHIEFS-DOLPHINS GAME

"I think it’ll be a distraction if they don’t make it to the Super Bowl," Favre told TMZ Sports in an interview. "It’s one of those things. It’s not for me to say, but if they don’t win it or they don’t make it to the Super Bowl, people are going to say, ‘That’s why.’ So we’ll see."

Many believed Kelce’s relationship would hinder his play on the field this season. But he totaled 984 yards on 93 catches with five touchdowns in 15 games. It did, however, break the streak of at least 1,000 yards totaled in the last seven seasons, but he had to miss some time, including the season opener against the Detroit Lions.

The last few weeks have been rough for Kelce on the stat sheet, though, as he totaled 16, 44 and 28 yards, respectively, which isn’t his usual output on game days. He’s also been seen with uncharacteristic drops throughout the year, too.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

But he’ll be the first to tell you it’s unacceptable to make a good Mahomes throw go for no yardage. Throughout the media mayhem, Kelce has been extremely accountable – something he prides himself on no matter if it’s on the field or off.

The Chiefs have had an interesting season to say the least, but they won the AFC West and Favre believes that, until they are out, they should be considered a Super Bowl contender.

"Until [Chiefs head coach] Andy Reid is unseated as the champion, I have to see it to believe it," Favre explained.

FROM OUTKICK: A 5-YEAR DOLPHINS REBUILD THAT WAS SUPPOSED TO DELIVER CHAMPIONSHIPS HASN’T BROUGHT A PLAYOFF WIN

"Until someone proves me otherwise, I think they’ll go all the way."

Favre did mention the Baltimore Ravens, the top seed in the AFC, as a team that could dethrone the Chiefs because of how well quarterback Lamar Jackson & Co. have been playing recently. They never saw the Chiefs during the regular season, but the Ravens have taken down the 49ers, Dolphins and other top contenders to earn their playoff bye to start.

Taylor Swift celebrates with fans during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

There’s also the Buffalo Bills, who still have to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round to move on. If they win, Josh Allen would once again see the Chiefs in the playoffs, where Buffalo hopes to finally get past Mahomes.

The play on the field is what will matter in the end, something Mahomes, Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs understand fully.

Still, there may be some fans already lining up who will be the scapegoat, even if that person is in a suite at the stadium.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.