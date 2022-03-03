Cedar Park girls basketball team looks to repeat as state champs

Cedar Park, the reigning girls high school basketball champs, are back in the state tournament and looking to repeat. Donny Ott's top-ranked TImberwolves take a 60 game win streak to the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Ott says the team knows what that have to do and they're not done yet. "We didn't sign up for this just be a state qualified. We want to go there with the purpose to defend, to bring it, to run it back. That's been our goal from day one."

Player Gisella Maul says the team is "locked in and motivated" and her teammate Shelby Hayes says "we're really excited."

Cedar Park takes on College Station in the 5A state semifinal.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter