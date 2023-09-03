Texas high school football: Central Texas week 2 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!
Check out our rankings for Week 2 of the season, which featured matchups between Vandegrift vs Cedar Park, Hutto vs Liberty Hill, Leander vs Bastrop, and LBJ vs Weiss.
View the highlights and scores for Week 2 here.
FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 2
CLASS 6A
- Vandegrift (2-0, defeated 5A Cedar Park 41-17)
- Westlake (2-0, defeated Converse Judson 47-0)
- Lake Travis (2-0, defeated Cibolo Steele 20-10)
- Weiss (2-0, defeated 5A LBJ 44-19)
- Dripping Springs (1-1, defeated 5A SA Wagner 35-14)
CLASS 5A
- Liberty Hill (1-1., defeated 6A Hutto 82-80)
- Crockett (1-0, idle)
- Georgetown (1-1, lost to 6A Vista Ridge 28-17)
- Cedar Park (1-1, lost to 6A Vandegrift 41-17)
- Bastrop (2-0, defeated Leander 41-40)
CLASS 4A
- Wimberley (2-0, defeated SA Pieper 44-6)
- Lampasas (2-0, defeated 5A Northeast Coll. 49-0)
- Burnet (1-1, defeated 3A Llano 47-12)
- Smithville (1-1, lost to Sealy 41-6)
- Lago Vista (0-2, lost to LR-Academy 27-24)
CLASS 3A
- Llano (1-1, lost to 4A Burnet 47-12)
- Lexington (1-1, lost to Troy 22-21)
- Blanco (1-1, lost to TAPPS SA Antonian 37-23)
- Luling (1-1, defeated TAPPS Victoria St. Joseph 32-27)
- Rockdale (0-2, lost to 4A Taylor 38-6)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
- Mason (2-0, defeated 3A Brady 41-7)
- Granger (2-0, defeated Thorndale 38-7)
- Thrall (2-0, defeated Johnson City 56-42)
- Flatonia (1-1, lost to 3A Hallettsville 43-0)
- Johnson City (1-1, lost to Thrall 56-42)