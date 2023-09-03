Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 2 rankings

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!

Check out our rankings for Week 2 of the season, which featured matchups between Vandegrift vs Cedar Park, Hutto vs Liberty Hill, Leander vs Bastrop, and LBJ vs Weiss.

View the highlights and scores for Week 2 here.

FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 2

CLASS 6A

  1. Vandegrift (2-0, defeated 5A Cedar Park 41-17)
  2. Westlake (2-0, defeated Converse Judson 47-0)
  3. Lake Travis (2-0, defeated Cibolo Steele 20-10)
  4. Weiss (2-0, defeated 5A LBJ 44-19)
  5. Dripping Springs (1-1, defeated 5A SA Wagner 35-14)

CLASS 5A

  1. Liberty Hill (1-1., defeated 6A Hutto 82-80)
  2. Crockett (1-0, idle)
  3. Georgetown (1-1, lost to 6A Vista Ridge 28-17)
  4. Cedar Park (1-1, lost to 6A Vandegrift 41-17)
  5. Bastrop (2-0, defeated Leander 41-40)

CLASS 4A

  1. Wimberley (2-0, defeated SA Pieper 44-6)
  2. Lampasas (2-0, defeated 5A Northeast Coll. 49-0)
  3. Burnet (1-1, defeated 3A Llano 47-12)
  4. Smithville (1-1, lost to Sealy 41-6)
  5. Lago Vista (0-2, lost to LR-Academy 27-24)

CLASS 3A

  1. Llano (1-1, lost to 4A Burnet 47-12)
  2. Lexington (1-1, lost to Troy 22-21)
  3. Blanco (1-1, lost to TAPPS SA Antonian 37-23)
  4. Luling (1-1, defeated TAPPS Victoria St. Joseph 32-27)
  5. Rockdale (0-2, lost to 4A Taylor 38-6)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS

  1. Mason (2-0, defeated 3A Brady 41-7)
  2. Granger (2-0, defeated Thorndale 38-7)
  3. Thrall (2-0, defeated Johnson City 56-42)
  4. Flatonia (1-1, lost to 3A Hallettsville 43-0)
  5. Johnson City (1-1, lost to Thrall 56-42)