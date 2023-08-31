Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 2 highlights, scores

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back for another season!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2023-24 high school football season.

SCORES FOR WEEK 2

Thursday, August 31

Achieve 57
Eastside Memorial 12
@Nelson Field

Bastrop 41
Leander 40
@Bible Stadium

Hendrickson 31
Killeen Ellison 26

Killeen 48
Stony Point 40
@Reeves Stadium

LBJ 19
Weiss 44
@The Pfield

Westwood 49
Austin High 14
@House Park