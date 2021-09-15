Dallas Cowboys prepare for L.A. Chargers likely without DE Randy Gregory

article

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for Week 2 and hoping a key defensive player will be able to make it off the COVID-19 list before kickoff.

On his radio show, owner Jerry Jones talked about the possibility of defensive end Randy Gregory playing in Sunday’s game.

Gregory tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Jones said he has minor symptoms.

His situation is similar to what All-Pro guard Zack Martin just went through.

Despite those frustrations, Jones is satisfied with his team’s handling of COVID-19 protocols.

"In general, frankly, I on a personal basis, I've just come to live with this and know that we're going to have some get COVID. And on the protocols, we're doing a good, a really great job, I think, of making adjustments. We'd anticipated it. No surprises here at all. And we anticipated it and I'm excited that we're going to be able to cope with it. And I'm excited about these full crowds back in these stadiums across the league. It's just great," he said.

The Cowboys are also planning to start second-year offensive lineman Terrance Steele at right tackle on Sunday.

He’ll be there in place of La’el Collins, who was suspended for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The Cowboys take on the Chargers Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

