Eagles' James Bradberry admits to committing late-debated penalty: 'It was a holding'

With just under two minutes left, the Kansas City Chiefs got an automatic first down after a defensive holding call against James Bradberry on 3rd and 8.

Instead of the Philadelphia Eagles getting the ball with about 1:50 to go and a timeout, the Chiefs wasted more clock and kicked the Super Bowl-winning field goal with eight seconds left.

The defensive holding call drew lots of criticism on social media, given the timing of the penalty which probably could have been no-called.

Despite negative reactions on Twitter, though, the Eagles cornerback admitted the refs made the right call.

"It was a holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide," he said after Super Bowl LVII.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said there were way too many other variables throughout the game to blame the loss on one call.

"It always appears to be one call. … That is not what it is. So many teams contribute to the result of the game. Today they were better," he said.

Former NFL punter and podcast host Pat McAfee said the refs should have eaten the whistle.

"That ref making that holding call at that time at that stage at that game? Super Bowl? Huh? Huh?!…" he said . "Hey refs - can't f---ing call that there. Okay? It's not about you. Now was there a hold? I guess. If you stop and go frame by frame, he had his hands on him, but nonetheless, at that stage? Come on! we were robbed of a potential overtime game in the Super Bowl!"

The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in franchise history, and their second since the 2019 season, with a final score of 38-35.

