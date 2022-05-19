Emmanuel Acho joining Good Day Austin on May 20

Emmanuel Acho is coming back to FOX 7 Austin, for one hour only.

The former University of Texas football player and NFL linebacker was an analyst for Good Day Austin in 2016. Since then, Emmanuel has become a #1 New York Times bestselling author and an analyst for Fox Sports.

Currently, he is a co-host on FOX Sports' Speak for Yourself and the host/producer of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.

His third book, ILLOGICAL, debuted March 22, 2022.

Catch Emmanuel Acho on Good Day Austin at 9 a.m. on May 20

Emmanuel Acho and Matthew McConaughey are appearing together at the LBJ Auditorium on Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m. Texans interested in attending the one-of-a-kind in-depth conversation can purchase tickets for the event online for just under $45. Each ticket holder will receive a copy of ILLOGICAL.

"Two of your favorite Texans in person and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. It doesn’t happen often and may not happen again, so bring your questions, bring a friend, and prepare to be inspired and entertained," Acho wrote to fans on social media.

The event is presented by BookPeople and hosted by Moody College of Communication.

Acho will also be delivering the Commencement speech to University of Texas at Austin students the day before. More information can be found on the university’s Commencement webpage.