For the first time in 16 years, Hendrickson High School will have a new head football coach.

Chip Killian is leaving the school to reportedly coach at the college level.

In 16 years as head coach of the Hawks, Killian won 100 games including an undefeated regular season in 2013.

Killian was named UIL 16-4A Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2013.

The Hawks finished 4-6 in Killian's final season.