Former Longhorn softball standout begins professional fastpitch career in Austin

Former Texas standout second baseman Janae Jefferson left her mark on UT, and now a year after leaving the 40 acres, she is back in Austin playing with the Texas Smoke, a new professional fastpitch softball team.

"It's like my full-time job," said Jefferson.

"That was my first thing to do. I had to get the most popular person from Texas. And I feel like Janae Jefferson is that person. It's her swag. Her demeanor and the way she approaches the game. That just says champion," said Brandon Phillips/Texas Smoke Co-Owner.

"I was extremely excited to get a call from Brandon Phillips, like amazing. MLB player, middle infielder. So, I'm like of course, why not. And definitely coming back to Austin. This is like my second home. Being back here is just an amazing feeling," said Jefferson.

Now with this being Jefferson's new full-time job, some may be wondering just how much she and these other players are making. Well, Phillips says this talented group is doing pretty good.

"You play for my team, you're doing ok. I have a really good marketing team. We have the athletic program here that they can make money off the field also. It's all about them marketing themselves and also myself putting all the people I know. Putting to our players. And so far it's working. When it's the offseason. I want them to be able to just chill. Sit back and worry about playing softball, working out just like us men," said Phillips.

"She's a great defensive second baseman. Plus she can hit. Especially holding all the records at UT. Why wouldn't she be here," he added.

"I'm glad that I left that program better than I found it. And definitely ending up in the World Series that was a big goal of mine stepping foot on the 40 acres. So, I think I left my legacy for sure," said Jefferson.

"The goal right now is to expand the game. Grow the sport. Giving back to the next generation. Leaving the sport better than I found it," Jefferson added.

Jefferson and the Texas Smoke begin their inaugural WPF season Thursday, June 15 with a three-game home-stand against USSSA Pride. All home games will be played at Concordia University.