Former UT pitcher hopes to win state championship with Sinton High

Former University of Texas Longhorns pitcher Adrian Alaniz is returning to Disch-Falk Field but this time as head coach with his alma mater Sinton High School.

The former ace is hoping to win a state championship says it's a "dream come true" to be able a product of Sinton High School and to be able to coach for his hometown, where his parents still live.

Alaniz, who was on the Longhorns baseball team that won the College World Series in 2005, says most of his players were "one or two years old when I was in college. But you know they read up on their history and they know the home product."

It's the sixth year for Alaniz as head coach for Sinton High and Alaniz says he feels it's definitely his calling.

"I would say so. You know I always had a backup plan when the minor league ball stuff didn't work out. To be able to be an educator. You know my mom and dad were both educators. And I just felt like it was something that was definitely rewarding to them," Alaniz says.

"And being around kids and being able to touch lives. And that's ultimately what I wanted to do. Regardless if it was at the collegiate level, the high school level. I knew I wanted to be a coach," Alaniz adds.

Alaniz was a pitcher for Sinton High School when it last won a state title in 2002.