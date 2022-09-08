FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Glenn vs Rouse

Leander ISD schools Glenn and Rouse, despite being just six miles apart, meet for the first time ever Friday night at Bible Stadium.

It might not be a surprise that Glenn is off to a 2-0 start with wins over first-year varsity program Comal Pieper and Victoria West, especially with the Grizzlies coming off a playoff appearance in 2021.

What is a surprise, and unsettling for Rouse fans, is the Raiders' 0-2 start to 2022.

Rouse, poised for another successful season with 17 returning starters who were a part of 21 wins over the previous two seasons, have stumbled out of the gate through the first two weeks, losing both games by an average of 24 points.

Is this the week Rouse gets back on track and into the win column? Does Glenn stay unbeaten? Vote now on who you think will win this brand new crosstown rivalry!