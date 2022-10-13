FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Regents vs Hyde Park

One of the biggest match-ups in the Austin area this week is in the private school ranks, as Regents hosts Hyde Park in a district battle of unbeatens.

Both teams come into this match-up with identical 6-0 records.

Hyde Park comes in on the heels of a thrilling come-from-behind win over St. Michael's in overtime to preserve their unbeaten season. The Panthers have seen a revival in its football success under first-year coach Phil Dawson, who took over the program in January.

While his teams' instant success has raised some eyebrows, Dawson is still most well-known in the Austin area for being one of the best placekickers in UT football history as a two-time All-American during his time on the Forty Acres. After his career at Texas, Dawson went on to a 20-year NFL career, including 14 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, before retiring in 2019.

Despite the hot start, Hyde Park has a ways to go before being the premiere private school program in the Austin area. That designation is reserved for the Regents Knights, and has been for a long time.

The Knights have won six state championships in the private school ranks, both in six-man and 11-man football, with their most recent state title coming in 2020. After an early test in their season opener, a 15-point win over SA Central Catholic, Regents has not been tested in any of their five wins since.

The Knights have not lost a district game since 2015 when they lost to Hyde Park.

Who will stay undefeated: Hyde Park or Regents? Vote now on who you think will win this week!

