FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2024: Bastrop vs Liberty Hill

The Central Texas high school football season is going into Week 11!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Bastrop Bears and the Liberty Hill Panthers.

This Friday is a match-up of two teams that are six and 0 in district play playing for a district title on Friday night as a resurgent Bastrop program hosts perennial powerhouse and state-ranked Liberty Hill for the District 11 5A Division 2 championship.

Not only are both undefeated and district, but only a combined three losses overall between the two. Neither team has lost since September.

Bastrop continued their return to prominence last week by going on the road to get a convincing 38-28 win over Pflugerville last Friday. The Bears are led by super sophomore quarterback Weston Nielson. He was very impressive two weeks in a row, last week against Pflugerville and obviously the week before against Elgin.

Liberty Hill lost their first game of the season back in August, and they've dominated since, scoring below 49 points in a game only once. The offense continues to wreak havoc on opponents.

These two have met in each of the last three seasons, and to say the least, it's been all Liberty Hill. The Panthers scored 57, 61, and 81 points in those three meetings.

This is a much different Bastrop team than in recent years. This won't be the blowout it's been over the last three seasons, but Liberty Hill is still the same team they've been in recent years, which might lead to the Panthers' fourth District title in the last five years.

