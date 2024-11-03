Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 10 rankings

The tenth week of the 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the tenth week of the season, which featured matchups like Bowie vs Austin High, Taylor vs LBJ, Cedar Park vs Leander, Lake Belton vs Georgetown, and the FOX 7 Game of the Week, Bastrop vs Pflugerville.

POST-WEEK 10 RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

WESTLAKE (8-1, defeated Del Valle 77-0) LAKE TRAVIS (8-1, defeated Akins 51-0) VANDEGRIFT (8-1, defeated Westwood 49-0) DRIPPING SPRINGS (7-2, Idle) ROUND ROCK (8-1, defeated Stony Point 22-17)

CLASS 5A

LIBERTY HILL (8-1, defeated Crockett 56-0) GEORGETOWN (8-1, defeated Lake Belton 65-21) CEDAR PARK (6-3, defeated Leander 47-31) WEISS (6-2, lost to College Station 44-38) BASTROP (7-2, defeated Pflugerville 38-28)

CLASS 4A

LBJ (9-0, defeated Taylor 46-14) WIMBERLEY (7-2, defeated Smithville 56-0) LAMPASAS (8-2, defeated Marble Falls 61-7) LAGO VISTA (7-2, defeated Geronimo Navarro 23-7) LA GRANGE (6-3, defeated Giddings 63-7)

CLASS 3A

BLANCO (6-3, Idle) LLANO (8-1, defeated Marion 38-12) LEXINGTON (8-1, defeated Comfort 62-0) THRALL (6-4, lost to Rogers 61-27) ROCKDALE (3-6, lost to Troy 62-28)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS