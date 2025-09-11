FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2025: LBJ vs Wimberley

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas This week's Game of the Week match-up is between the LBJ Jaguars and the Wimberley Texans



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the LBJ Jaguars and the Wimberley Texans.

FOX 7 FRIDAY FOOTBALL COVERAGE: Post-Week 2 rankings

Two of our area's best 4A football programs go head-to-head in the Hill Country this week as the LBJ Jaguars visit the Wimberley Texans. Both are highly ranked in the state, with LBJ in Division I and Wimberley in Division II.

The Texans, under new head coach Wes Lambert, have had a couple of nail-biters so far this season, but they won both, beating Canyon Lake by one point in Week 1 and Fredericksburg by a touchdown in Week 2.

LBJ had a bye this past week after picking up a blowout win in their season opener.

The Jaguars and the Texans played a year ago at Nelson Field with LBJ winning on the field 27-16, but it was a win though that was eventually vacated due to UIL sanctions against LBJ.

Fans could see a similar result this week with the Jaguars picking up a road win at Wimberley. The Texans are still adjusting to a new head coach and a new quarterback, as seen in their slim margins of victory in the previous weeks. So for the moment, LBJ may be too much talent for the Texans.

Join FOX 7 Austin's Dennis de la Peña and John Hygh for all the FOX 7 Friday Football action on Fridays at 9 p.m. on FOX 7 Austin, online and on FOX Local.