Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas Week 2 rankings

The second week of the 2025 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the second week of the new season, which featured matchups like Weiss vs San Marcos, Austin High vs Westwood, Cedar Park vs Vandegrift, Pflugerville vs Hays, and this week's Game of the Week, Liberty Hill vs Rouse.

View the highlights and scores for Week 2 here.

POST-WEEK 2 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Dripping Springs (2-0, defeated 5A SA Wagner 55-0) Lake Travis (2-0, defeated Rockwall 28-20) Westlake (1-1, defeated San Benito 66-0) Vandegrift (1-1, defeated 5A Cedar Park 35-14) Vista Ridge (2-0, defeated Bowie 28-21)

Class 5A

Weiss (2-0, defeated 6A San Marcos 25-15) Georgetown (1-1, lost to Belton 34-26) Bastrop (2-0, defeated 4A China Spring 48-34) Hays (2-0, defeated Pflugerville 35-31) Rouse (2-0, defeated Liberty Hill 49-43 OT)

Class 4A

LBJ (1-0, idle) Wimberley (2-0, defeated Fredericksburg 28-21) Lampasas (2-0, defeated Salado 43-12) Jarrell (2-0, defeated Marble Falls 41-7) Lago Vista (1-1, lost to Waco Connally 22-6)

Class 3A

Llano (2-0, defeated Comanche 62-23) Lexington (2-0, defeated LR-Academy 21-14) Blanco (1-1, defeated UC-Randolph 63-7) Rockdale (2-0, defeated 4A Cleveland Tarkington 34-14) Thrall (0-2, lost to 2A Rosebud-Lott 49-17)

Class 2A/1A/others

Granger (2-0, defeated Thorndale 42-21) Regents (2-0, defeated Hou. Kincaid 23-20) Mason (0-2, lost to Brady 24-22) Thorndale (1-1, lost to Granger 42-21) Flatonia (2-0, defeated Hallettsville Sacred Heart 27-0)