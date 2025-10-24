FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2025: Westlake vs Lake Travis

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas This week's Game of the Week match-up is between the Westlake Chaparrals and the Lake Travis Cavaliers



High school football is in full swing in Central Texas!

Every week, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Westlake Chaparrals and the Lake Travis Cavaliers.

This week's Game of the Week comes as no surprise, and has probably been Game of the Week a few times in recent years: the Battle of the Lakes between the Westlake Chaparrals and the Lake Travis Cavaliers.

It's also no surprise that these two teams are ranked in the state's top 10 in Class 6A and its sole possession for first place in district play.

The fourth-ranked and undefeated Cavs will be on the road in this one, but no big deal to Lake Travis as they're coming off a 14-7 win at state-ranked Dripping Springs, in what was another battle of state-ranked teams.

Westlake is ranked 8th in the state with a 6-1 record. After its season-opening loss, it's been business as usual for the Chaps with six straight wins, including over state powers Cibolo Steele and Humble-Atascocita.

Westlake has dominated this series as of late, winning six in a row and four times over the last two seasons against Lake Travis, including two play-off match-ups.

Westlake will most likely continue that recent dominance over the Cavs and even with a loss this season, Westlake has been doing well against a slightly tougher schedule thus far.

