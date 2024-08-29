FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2024: Dripping Springs vs Vandegrift

The Central Texas high school football season kicks off this week, meaning another year of FOX 7 Friday Football!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Dripping Springs Tigers and the Vandegrift Vipers.

For the third straight season, Class 6A area powerhouses Dripping Springs and Vandegrift will go head-to-head in a marquee match-up to open the 2024 season.

Host Vandegrift comes into 2024 ranked 24th in the state in Class 6A according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football. The Vipers are coming off a perfect regular season with a far-from-perfect ending, heading into the post-season as a 10-0 district champion before losing at home in the first round of the playoffs against Lake Travis. Vandegrift lost a ton of talent on the offensive side of the ball from last year's team, but hopes a defense led by pre-season District 25-6A defensive player of the year Daeshon Morgan can carry them early.

Dripping Springs finished second in District 26-6A to Westlake in 2023 before making a deep run in the post-season, losing in the Class 6A DII region finals (round of 8) to Cibolo Steele. The Tigers will be led by workhorse running back Jack Tyndall, who rushed for over 1600 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.

The Vipers and Tigers split the previous two meetings, with both road teams winning. Dripping Springs won at Vandegrift, 23-20, in 2022. The Vipers returned the favor in 2023, winning 27-7 at Dripping Springs.

Join FOX 7 Austin's Dennis de la Peña and John Hygh for all the FOX 7 Friday Football action on Fridays at 9 p.m. on FOX 7 Austin, online and on FOX Local.