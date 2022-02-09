Georgetown, Cedar Park girls basketball teams go head-to-head

Two of the state's best high school girls basketball teams, #8 Georgetown and #1 Cedar Park went head-to-head. Cedar Park won the first meeting between the two teams and the Timberwolves hoped to win again.

Cedar Park's Shelby Hayes had a game-high 16 points while Georgetown's Taylor Meyners helped the Eagles hang in the game early. But Megan Wood and the Timberwolves were too much and Cedar Park rolled to a 50-24 win.

The TImberwolves now take an undefeated 30-0 record into the postseason.

