San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken becomes 1st MLB female coach on field

Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female to coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night against San Diego.

The 31-year-old Nakken came in to coach first base for the Giants in the third inning after Antoan Richardson was ejected.

When she was announced as Richardson's replacement, Nakken received a warm ovation from the crowd -- and a congratulatory handshake from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Nakken had previously coached the position in spring training and during part of a July 2020 exhibition game at Oakland against now-Padres manager Bob Melvin when he was skipper of the Athletics. She started at first again a night later against the A's in San Francisco as the teams prepared for the pandemic-delayed season.

"You feel a sense of pride to be out there," Nakken said at the time. "Me personally, it's the best place to watch a game, that's for sure."

The former Sacramento State softball star, whose blonde braid hung out from her orange protective helmet Tuesday, became the first female coach in the big leagues when she was hired for Giants manager Gabe Kapler's staff in January 2020.

