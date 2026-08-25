City of Austin plans to cut all adult sports leagues

The Brief The Austin Parks and Recreation Department has decided to eliminate all adult indoor sports leagues for the upcoming 2027 fiscal year The program cuts will eliminate two recreational programming positions and save an estimated $400,000 Community members argue the decision eliminates an accessible outlet for physical health, mental wellness, and community building in an increasingly expensive city This will start on October 1



For more than two decades, adult volleyball and basketball players have packed Austin recreation centers to capacity.

But starting Oct. 1, the lights on those courts are going dark.

Adult indoor sports leagues cut in Austin

The backstory:

Local athletes packed a Monday night Parks and Recreation Board meeting at City Hall to protest the Austin Parks and Recreation Department's recent decision to eliminate all adult indoor sports leagues for the upcoming 2027 fiscal year.

The program cuts will eliminate two recreational programming positions and save an estimated $400,000, according to city officials.

Community members are speaking out

The other side:

Community members argue the decision eliminates an accessible outlet for physical health, mental wellness, and community building in an increasingly expensive city.

"These leagues are much more than just a game," said Lester, an adult sports league participant who spoke at Monday's meeting. "They give us a reason to stay physically active, give us a routine. And unlike the private leagues in the city, this one gives us community, regardless of an individual's financial capabilities."

Participants pay $350 per season out of pocket to compete, often providing their own uniforms and equipment. For many working-class residents, the municipal leagues offer the only affordable option for organized sports in Austin.

"My team includes plumbers, roofers, pedicabbers, musicians, and landscapers," said Sam Fox, a local basketball player. "They look forward to this game every week. It's the highlight of their week. Cap City Athletics is the only league that we can afford."

Registration for the popular programs has historically filled up within minutes. Pete Signore, a local volleyball player, said demand has never wavered.

"I've been playing since you used to do registration by mail, and if you didn't postmark your mail form on the first day, you didn't get a spot," Signore said. "It was popular then, 20 years ago, and it's stayed the same for the entire 24 years I've been playing."

Dig deeper:

In a statement to FOX 7 Austin, an Austin Parks and Recreation spokesperson clarified that the program reduction was selected by the Austin City Council as part of the city manager’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget. The department cited a "challenging financial landscape" requiring responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars across general fund operations.

Despite the elimination of the formalized leagues, department officials noted they are actively evaluating ways to "reimagine" adult sports within city spaces under approved funding levels.

According to city officials, the ongoing summer volleyball league will finish as scheduled in early October. The fall basketball season, which has not yet started, has been canceled, and all registered teams will receive full refunds.

Participants say they plan to continue pressing city leaders until affordable, municipal-run options are restored.

Austin Parks and Recreation statement

An Austin Parks and Recreation spokesperson provided the following statement:

"Austin Parks and Recreation recognizes that the City continues to face a challenging financial landscape, and departments must be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. To support a balanced and sustainable budget, reductions and reallocations were made across the General Fund, including adjustments to adult indoor sports programming.

The elimination of adult indoor sports leagues, including adult volleyball, was one of the line items selected by Council. This reduction appears in the City Manager’s proposed budget and was approved by City Council as part of the overall FY 2027 General Fund budget.

Budget information is publicly available at this link (see page 382 for details).

The approved reduction removes two recreational programming positions and associated funding related to adult indoor sports operations, totaling an estimated savings of $400,000. It is one of the reductions made within Austin Parks and Recreation, and similar savings measures were approved across other General Fund departments.

While these program changes are part of citywide budget constraints, Austin Parks and Recreation is actively evaluating how adult sports opportunities can continue within department‑operated spaces. The department is working to reimagine service models that maintain community access while aligning with approved funding levels.

Austin Parks and Recreation remains committed to supporting recreation, wellness, and community programs."