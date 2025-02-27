Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs sidelines this season

article

The Brief Gregg Popovich will not coach the San Antonio Spurs this season. Popovich had a stroke at the team's arena on Nov. 2. In the statement, Popovich said he hopes to return to coaching in the future.



San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich will not return to the sidelines this season, the team announced Thursday.

What they're saying:

"I've decided not to return to the sidelines this season. Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding," Popovich said. "I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future."

The backstory:

Popovich, 76, has been away from the team since having a stroke at the team's arena on Nov. 2.

The Spurs have not updated Popovich’s rehabilitation process in some time, other than saying that he is expected to make a full recovery. The team has not revealed what, if any, issues Popovich has been dealing with since the stroke.

He is a five-time NBA champion and the NBA’s career wins leader.

Popovich agreed to a five-year contract extension with the team in 2023, one that would have him signed to be on the sideline through the 2027-28 season.

The Spurs are 24-33 this season and are 13th in the Western Conference.