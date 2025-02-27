Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs sidelines this season
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich will not return to the sidelines this season, the team announced Thursday.
What they're saying:
"I've decided not to return to the sidelines this season. Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding," Popovich said. "I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future."
The backstory:
Popovich, 76, has been away from the team since having a stroke at the team's arena on Nov. 2.
The Spurs have not updated Popovich’s rehabilitation process in some time, other than saying that he is expected to make a full recovery. The team has not revealed what, if any, issues Popovich has been dealing with since the stroke.
He is a five-time NBA champion and the NBA’s career wins leader.
Popovich agreed to a five-year contract extension with the team in 2023, one that would have him signed to be on the sideline through the 2027-28 season.
The Spurs are 24-33 this season and are 13th in the Western Conference.
The Source: Information about Popovich's decision not to return this season comes from a release from the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs' record and standing comes from the NBA. Information from the Associated Press was used for background.