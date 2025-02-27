Expand / Collapse search

Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs sidelines this season

Published  February 27, 2025 5:45pm CST
The Brief

    • Gregg Popovich will not coach the San Antonio Spurs this season.
    • Popovich had a stroke at the team's arena on Nov. 2.
    • In the statement, Popovich said he hopes to return to coaching in the future.

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich will not return to the sidelines this season, the team announced Thursday.

What they're saying:

"I've decided not to return to the sidelines this season. Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding," Popovich said. "I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future."

The backstory:

Popovich, 76, has been away from the team since having a stroke at the team's arena on Nov. 2.

The Spurs have not updated Popovich’s rehabilitation process in some time, other than saying that he is expected to make a full recovery. The team has not revealed what, if any, issues Popovich has been dealing with since the stroke.

He is a five-time NBA champion and the NBA’s career wins leader.

Popovich agreed to a five-year contract extension with the team in 2023, one that would have him signed to be on the sideline through the 2027-28 season.

The Spurs are 24-33 this season and are 13th in the Western Conference.

The Source: Information about Popovich's decision not to return this season comes from a release from the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs' record and standing comes from the NBA. Information from the Associated Press was used for background.

