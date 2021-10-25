Injury update: Dak Prescott expected to play Sunday at Minnesota

article

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is out of the walking boot he wore after last week’s game.

It was because of a calf strain he suffered while throwing the winning pass against the New England Patriots.

The Cowboys had a bye week this weekend. Prescott has been resting and rehabbing since the injury.

Guard Zack Martin said he's confident Prescott will be ready to play Sunday but said backup Cooper Rush is also ready to step in.

"Coops obviously been here for a long time. He's an extremely bright guy and I know Dak and him have a really great relationship. He helps out with him on a weekly basis so we've got a ton of confidence in Coop. I think he's gonna be able to step in and run the offense," Martin said.

Late last week, team owner Jerry Jones described Prescott’s status for next week as "a big ‘old thumbs up."

The Cowboys resume on-field practice on Tuesday. There's no word yet on if Prescott will participate.

They play on Halloween night against the Vikings.

