Lake Travis High's football team adds to its high-powered offense

Lake Travis High School is a perennial powerhouse in football and it's known for its high-powered offense. That's something that shouldn't change with the addition of one of the state's top receivers.

The team is ranked second in the Class 6A preseason rankings and former Del Valle standout Caleb Burton, who missed last season with a knee injury, will be joining the Cavaliers.

Lake Travis junior quarterback Bo Edmundson says Burton is "obviously a huge player for us" and Lake Travis head football coach Hank Carter says that Burton "brings a ton of athleticism."

For his part, Burton, who is a senior, says, "it's been a great move." He says he's had a great recovery from his injury and that "it's truly a blessing to be back."

Burton's dad Charles has also joined Lake Travis as well. Charles is Del Valle's former head coach and is now an assistant for the Cavs.

Carter says, "For (Caleb) to be a part of our program. And Coach Burton coaching outside backers. It's incredible. It's leadership and experience. And just a calm over there. Because we know that he has the ability to make a play that can go to the house anytime."

Caleb is an Ohio State commit and one of the things he wants to do before heading up to Columbus is bring home a state championship. That's something Lake Travis has done six times and the team is ready to bring home number seven, especially after the way the team finished last season.

Edmundson says, "We're reminded of it every day. Just posted in the locker room. Just that loss to Round Rock in the first round…it drives everybody every day."

