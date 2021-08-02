FOX 7 Austin's 2021-2022 high school football preseason rankings

With high school football just around the corner, here's a look at our FOX 7 Friday Football Preseason Area Rankings along with what our ranked teams did during the 2020 season.

2021-2022 preseason rankings:

CLASS 6A

1. Westlake (2020: 14-0, Class 6A Division I state champions)

2. Lake Travis (2020: 6-1, lost in 1st round of playoffs)

3. Vandegrift (2020: 10-3, 6A Division II region finalist)

4. Bowie (2020: 3-5, did not make playoffs)

5. Cedar Ridge (2020: 6-4, lost in 1st round of playoffs)

CLASS 5A

1. Cedar Park (2020: 13-1, Class 5A Division I state finalist)

2. Rouse (2020: 10-2, Class 5A Division II region semi-finalist)

3. Liberty Hill (2020: 12-1, Class 5A Division II state semi-finalist)

4. Dripping Springs (2020: 9-4, lost in 2nd round of playoffs)

5. East View (2020: 7-5, Class 5A Division II region semi-finalist)

CLASS 4A

1. LBJ (2020: 9-3, Class 4A Division I state semi-finalist)

2. Wimberley (2020: 12-4, Class 4A Division I state semi-finalist)

3. Lampasas (2020: 9-1, lost in 2nd round of playoffs)

4. Burnet (2020: 5-6, lost in 1st round of playoffs)

5. Giddings (2020: 8-4, lost in 2nd round of playoffs)

CLASS 3A

1. Llano (2020: 13-1, Class 3A Division I state semi-finalist)

2. Lexington (2020: 8-4, Class 3A Division II region semi-finalist)

3. Blanco (2020: 8-4, lost in 2nd round of playoffs)

4. Lago Vista (2020: 9-4, Class 3A Division I region finalist)

5. Rockdale (2020: 6-5, lost in 1st round of playoffs)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS

1. Mason (2020: 8-5, Class 2A Division I region semi-finalist)

2. Flatonia (2020: 5-4, lost in 2nd round of playoffs)

3. Thorndale (2020: 6-4, lost in 1st round of playoffs)

4. Granger (2020: 8-3, lost in 2nd round of playoffs)

5. Johnson City (2020: 4-7, lost in 1st round of playoffs)

