Layne Hatcher named Texas State Bobcats starting quarterback

Texas State Bobcats head coach Jake Spavital has named the team's starting quarterback.

Spavital has chosen junior transfer Layne Hatcher.

Hatcher joins the team from Arkansas State.

"Where he was at, he kind of won every category from efficiency to decision making, to touchdowns, to completion percentage, but more than likely he was a unanimous vote-getter from our team captain, so that shows you the impact that Layne (Hatcher) already had on this program," Spavital says.

"I've coached a lot of good quarterbacks, a lot of NFL quarterbacks with extreme work ethics, he tops it all," Spavital adds.

Hatcher beat out Ty Evans and Baylor transfer CJ Rogers for the job.