Longhorns prepare for Iowa State after big win in Red River Showdown

Coming off back-to-back dominating performances, the No. 22 ranked UT Football team will now try to keep things rolling at home.

The Longhorn fans are no doubt still celebrating UT's Red River blowout, but the players' party stopped soon after.

If UT's Red River route was the beginning of what some Horns are calling a "revenge tour", then Saturday's home game vs Iowa State would be the obvious next box to check off. After all, the Cyclones thumped Texas 30-7 in Ames last season.

That said, sounds like the Horns don't need ugly scores like that posted in the locker room for motivation.

"A lot of bad taste in their mouth, players are ready to make things right, not so much about others, it's about us," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.

"We're playing with a chip on our shoulder. We want things to go better," said Bijan Robinson.

Things should go better this time around. UT's defense has improved by leaps and bounds. And it's hard to imagine any opposing defense, even Iowa State's Big 12 leading unit, stifling QB Quinn Ewers and Sark's offense anytime soon.

The Longhorns host Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.