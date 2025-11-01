Longhorns stave off late comeback attempt from Vanderbilt for 4th win in a row

article

The Brief Both teams will be looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive when the No. 20 Texas Longhorns welcome the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores to Austin on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.



The Texas Longhorns held off a late comeback attempt from the Vanderbilt Commodores to win their fourth straight Saturday afternoon.

Longhorn quarterback Arch Manning completed 25 of 33 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns and running back Quintrevion Wisner added 77 yards and a touchdown on the ground for a Texas team that's surging following a slow start.

Both teams came into the game hoping to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

The comeback effort from the Commodores came on the back of quarterback Diego Pavia, who threw for 365 yards and 3 touchdowns and added another 82 yards and a score on the ground.

The Commodores entered the game ranked 9th in the AP College Football Poll, its highest ranking since 1937.

For Texas, the win continues a comeback after starting the season as the number 1 team in the nation and starting the season 3-2.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 01: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images Expand

1st quarter – Texas 17, Vandy 0

Texas gets the ball first and wastes no time putting points on the board after Manning connects with WR Ryan Wingo, who goes 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game. Pavia and the Commodores would be unable to answer after the quarterback was sacked and fumbled the ball, giving the Longhorns another possession, this time inside the 30-yard line. The Commodore defense would stand strong, holding the Longhorns to a field goal.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 01: CJ Baxter #4 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a pass from Arch Manning #16 (not pictured) during the first quarter of the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memor Expand

After another failed Commodore drive, the Longhorns moved the ball down the field and Manning connected on a pass to CJ Baxter to extend the lead to 17-0 with two minutes left in the quarter. Manning went 6-6 passing on the drive.

2nd quarter - Texas 24, Vandy 10

Vanderbilt opened the second quarter continuing a 10-play drive ending in a 44-yard field goal from Brock Taylor to cut the Texas lead to 14.

The Longhorns would waste no time heading back down the field to extend the lead, going 68 yards in nine plays, ending with a four-yard run from Quintrevion Wiser.

Vanderbilt would find the end zone for the first time in the game with just 11 seconds left in the half on an 18-yard pass from Pavia to Eli Stowers.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 01: Eli Stowers #9 of the Vanderbilt Commodores makes a catch and runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November Expand

Vanderbilt will get the ball to start the second half.

3rd quarter - Texas 34, Vandy 10

After a Vanderbilt punt to start the second half, Texas would drive 93 yards to extend the lead. Manning would connect with Emmett Mosley for the touchdown, Manning's third of the day.

Vanderbilt would attempt to answer the score, driving 45 yards before Pavia was sacked at the Texas 19 yard line, losing 11 yards and forcing the Commodores to try a field goal.

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 01: Wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon #17 of the Texas Longhorns breaks free from a tackle attempt by defensive lineman Nick Rinaldi #24 of the Vanderbilt Commodores along the sidelines during the SEC college football between Texa Expand

Brock Taylor would miss the field goal and the Commodores would come up empty-handed.

Texas, on the other hand, would not squander a chance at more points as they would drive down the field and add three from a 37-yard Mason Shipley field goal.

4th quarter – Texas 34, Vandy 31

The Commodores would stick around to start the fourth quarter going 77 yards in 9 plays. Pavia would take off and go 25 yards to the endzone and make the game 34-16 Texas. Vanderbilt would fail to convert the 2-point conversion.

The Longhorns' next drive would end with a missed field goal after an overturned touchdown pass from Manning.

Pavia and the Commodores would refuse to go down with just four minutes left in the game.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Pavia would connect with Stowers for a 67-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 12. Vanderbilt would convert the 2-point conversion to cut the lead to 10 with four minutes remaining in the game.

On Vanderbilt's next possession, with no timeouts, the Commodores would drive 89 yards to cut the lead to just 3 with 38 seconds left in the game.

The Commodores had a good chance to recover the onside kick, but was unable to hold on to the ball before it went out of bounds.

The Longhorns would take the knee to win their fourth straight game.