Men's College World Series: Texas Longhorns advance with win over Oregon

article

The Brief Texas Longhorns beat Oregon to win NCAA Austin Super Regional The Longhorns head back to Omaha for the first time in four years Texas will take on Georgia



The Texas Longhorns have advanced to the College World Series for the 39th time in program history.

The backstory:

Texas advanced after beating Oregon 6-5 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on June 7.

The Longhorns had also won the first game in the series by a score of 11-3.

Adrian Rodriguez hit the game-winning two-run double in the eighth and Sam Cozart set down the final six batters.

By the numbers:

The Longhorns are headed to Omaha for the first time in four years.

It's the 39th time in program history that Texas is going to the College World Series.

Skipper Jim Scholssnagle is now one of only four coaches to take three different schools (TCU, Texas A&M and Texas) to the CWS.

The Longhorns ended its 2026 home slate with a record of 34-4. It's the most wins the team has had in Austin since 2011.

Texas is hoping to win its first College World Series since 2005.

What's next:

The Longhorns are set to face Georgia.