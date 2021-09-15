NASCAR announces return to Circuit of the Americas in March 2022

NASCAR has announced that it is returning to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in 2022.

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), Xfinity Series (NXS), and Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) will be in Austin again but this time from March 25-27, 2022.

NASCAR made its debut in Austin in May of this year and in a news release organizers noted that the event will "take place during a more temperature-friendly time of the year for Central Texas."

"Our inaugural NASCAR at COTA race weekend was truly an experience like no other," said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. "We’re already planning so much more for fans next season — more fun, more access and more camping. We look forward to working again with COTA CEO Bobby Epstein and his staff to produce another spectacular NASCAR event weekend in Austin for 2022."

The inaugural EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (NCS) was won by Chase Elliott with Hendrick Motorsports while Kylce Busch won the Pit Boss 250 (NXS).

Todd Gilliland won the Toyota Tundra 225 (NCWTS).

Tickets for the event are on sale now. You can buy tickets and get more information here.

