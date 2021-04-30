2021 NFL Draft: Win $5,000 on Day 2 – for free – with FOX Super 6

article

The first night of the NFL Draft had tons of intrigue, a lot of quarterbacks and domination of the board by Alabama players.

But the best part of the NFL's annual selection process is that championship teams are usually constructed Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

The second and third rounds take center stage in prime time tonight

Here are the questions you need to answer for night two, along with a few thoughts to consider.

Here are the questions you need to answer for night two, along with a few thoughts to consider.

How many quarterbacks will be drafted in Round 2?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 or more

Normally, a sprint of five quarterbacks in the first round would mean there’s not a lot of quality left for the second day. That could be the case here, yet there are a handful of quarterbacks who could slip to a team in Round 2.

The biggest names to watch are Stanford’s Davis Mills, who projects as a possible late-second-round selection, and Florida’s Kyle Trask. Teams to watch for quarterback could include Carolina, Washington and Pittsburgh.

If you want to get the "hmmm" factor up, watch Seattle at the 56th pick if either quarterback is still on the board, given the Russell Wilson rumors.

Which college conference will have the first pick of Round 2?

The options: SEC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12, ACC, any other conference

The Jaguars are on the clock to start Day 2. Among the many needs of Urban Meyer’s team is safety, so Trevon Moehrig from TCU of the Big 12 could be a fit there. Remember that Meyer saw a lot of Big 12 games during his time working on Big Noon Kickoff, and Moehrig certainly made an impact.

Which player position will be the final pick of Round 3?

The options: QB, RB, WR, O-line, Defensive back, Other

If you believe Round 3 is the beginning of the "guts" of the draft – where the marquee names blend into the guys who actually win championships down the road – then the two lines are likely the place to look in this spot.

Offensive and defensive linemen have been taken with the last pick of the third round three of the past four years.

Which side of the ball will have more players drafted in Round 3?

The options: Offensive, Defensive, Tie

The first round was offense-heavy, with 18 offensive players and 14 on defense being chosen. The second round could be the same, which might mean a run on defensive players in the third.

Here's the thing, though: Even though last year’s third round saw 23 defensive players get drafted, 18 offensive players were drafted in the third round the year prior. There’s no definitive pattern of late.

Which of these universities will have the most players drafted on Day 2?

The options: Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Tie

Alabama had six players drafted in the first round Thursday, but the Tide still have plenty of prospects, including defensive tackle Christian Barmore and center Landon Dickerson, who figure to have their names called Friday night.

How many quarterbacks will appear in the Day 2 Draft-A-Thon stream?

The options: 0-2, 3, 4, 5 or more

The NFL Draft-A-Thon is a live-streaming broadcast on the NFL's digital platforms that's raising money for charity. Given that quarterbacks are the faces of the league, it seems like a pretty safe bet to count on at least three or four signal-callers stopping by, if not more, depending on how many you think will be picked Friday.

