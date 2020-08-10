Report: Big Ten cancels football season over COVID-19 concerns
MILWAUKEE - The Big Ten season is canceled, according to Chris Solari, Michigan State football/men's basketball reporter with the Detroit Free Press.
Conversely, Peter Thamel, the National College football and basketball reporter for Yahoo Sports tweeted the following:
This decision will significantly impact the following schools:
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Purdue
- Rutgers
- Wisconsin
BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 23: The Big Ten Conference logo at Memorial Stadium following a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers on November 23, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN.(Photo by James Black/I