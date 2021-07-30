Slim and trim Ezekiel Elliott says he’s ready to run

article

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott skipped some drills Thursday because of his sore shoulder but did get in an individual workout at practice in Oxnard, California.

With no one else to focus on, reporters turned to running back Ezekiel Elliott who is now slim and trim.

In fact, Zeke was about the same weight that he is now – 218 pounds – when he was a freshman at Ohio State eight years ago.

"Feel good, you know. I feel ready to go. I am lighter but I still feel strong. I still feel like, you know, I got to get behind my pads and lower the boom a little bit, you know? So, you know, I feel, I feel ready. You know, we’re competing a little bit today, so, you know, just kind of see what’s under the hood a little bit," he said.

The Cowboys are off on Friday but Zeke and his teammates will continue to lower the boom at training camp on Saturday.