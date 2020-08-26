St. David’s CareNow Urgent Care offering $20 sports physicals through Aug. 31

St. David’s CareNow Urgent Care is offering families with student athletes $20 sports physicals at its 13 locations in the Austin area through August 31.

Requirements may vary as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but sports physical examinations are usually required for participation in school sports to make sure students are healthy and ready for any activity.

Dr. David Wasserman, market medical director of St. David’s CareNow, strongly encourages parents to have their kids examined to ensure safe participation.

Prior to a sports physical visit, parents should keep the following tips in mind:

For the 2020-2021 school year, any participant in athletics or marching band who has not previously completed a sports physical and been cleared will be required to receive a sports physical prior to any UIL activities.

Students should bring all necessary forms with them.

All students must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian if they are under the age of 18.

Glasses or contacts must be brought in for sports physical.

CareNow discounted physicals apply to students in grades K-12.

CareNow says it's increased its safety procedures to protect students and their families as well. To learn more about the precautions and to get more information you can go to St. David's CareNow's website.

