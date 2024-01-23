Stony Point HS basketball standout named finalist for McDonald's All-American Team

Stony Point High School basketball standout Josiah Moseley was named 1 of 48 national finalists for the McDonald's All-American Team.

Stony Point senior power forward Josiah Moseley, who will play college ball at Villanova, not only leads the state's No. 2 6-A team averaging 23 points and 12 rebounds a game, but was recently ranked as the No. 1 player in Texas.

"I feel like I've done a lot of things to get here. The sacrifices. Not only my parents made, but also my coaches have made, too. And I feel like I definitely wouldn't be here without Coach Thompson, my parents, my brothers or my teammates," said Moseley.

"When I took the job at Stony, I told him that he was going to be the #1 player in the state. He didn't believe it early on. He didn't believe it his freshman year when I first came over to the high school. But I saw something special in him," said Antoine Thompson/Stony Point Boys Basketball Head Coach.

Stony Point senior power forward Josiah Moseley

Now, surprisingly, as the state's top-ranked player, Moseley, who was a McDonald's All-American nominee, did not make the final roster for April's All-Star game in Houston.

"For the number one player in the state to not be in that game. You start questioning some things. But we're just thankful to have the opportunity to be even recognized," said Thompson.

"That just kind of gives me some more to prove. Show them what they're sleeping on, that type of mentality," said Moseley.

"I didn't know what to expect coming into this year. But I think we have kind of passed my expectations. And like the amount of fun I've been having on the court with these guys is kind of just been insane. These are like my homeboys, my brothers, my friends. So, I'm having a lot of fun with them," Moseley added.

Moseley and his 25-1 Stony Point Tigers will visit Vandegrift on Tuesday, Jan. 23.