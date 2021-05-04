Terry Bradshaw calls Aaron Rodgers ‘weak’ on New York radio show

article

NFL on FOX sportscaster Terry Bradshaw spoke frankly on Monday, May 3 about the situation swirling around Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Bradshaw, former Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback, called out Rodgers for being "weak" while on WFAN Sports Radio’s Moose and Maggie show in New York.

"With him being upset shows me just how weak he is. Who the hell cares who you draft? I mean, I never. He's a three-time MVP in the league and he's worried about this guy they drafted last year at number one?" Bradshaw said on the radio show.

"I don't understand why he's so upset at Green Bay. And then if they fire the general manager, he'll come back," Bradshaw added. "Are you kidding me? Really? Aaron, that's where this is? Here's what I'd do -- I wouldn't budge. Let him gripe, let him cry, retire, you're 38. Go ahead and retire -- see ya later."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Also on Monday, Davante Adams sent out this tweet -- which leaves plenty of room for interpretation.

It was reported Thursday, April 30 that Rodgers was "disgruntled" with the team, to the point that he did not want to return.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Friday, one day after the initial report broke, reported that it is a "serious consideration" that Rodgers could retire -- to host Jeopardy! or otherwise -- if the relationship does not improve with the team "to his liking."

Rodgers has not yet publicly commented on the reports.

Associated Press contributed to this report.