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The Brief Arch Manning accounted for three touchdowns to lead No. 8 Texas to a 45-3 blowout victory over Arkansas. The Longhorns built a 31-3 halftime lead, bolstered by a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jelani McDonald. Manning participated in senior day activities, leaving open whether this was his final home game ahead of the regular-season finale at Texas A&M.



Arch Manning threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, helping No. 8 Texas beat Arkansas 45-3 on Saturday for the Longhorns' fifth consecutive win.

What we know:

Manning completed 21 of 25 passes without a turnover before leaving the game after three quarters. He scored on a 3-yard run to cap Texas' first drive.

Manning's future

Dig deeper:

Manning participated in senior day activities even though he has one year of eligibility remaining. Manning said Monday he has made no decisions about the future, but Saturday could have been his final home game unless Texas (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) hosts a first-round game in the College Football Playoff.

Regardless of his future, Manning was solid in the present. He completed 15 of 17 passes for 230 yards in the first half, including touchdowns to Emaree Winston and Emmett Mosley V in the final 2:20. That gave Texas (No. 5 CFP) a 31-3 lead, its biggest halftime advantage of the season.

Longhorns safety Jelani McDonald intercepted his fourth pass in the last two games and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Arkansas (4-7, 2-6) gained 228 yards in the first half but only 135 in the second, becoming the fourth straight Texas opponent to not score in the fourth quarter.

The takeaway

Big picture view:

Arkansas: The Razorbacks didn't give themselves much of a chance. They committed three penalties on their first possession, providing Texas good field position for a 52-yard touchdown drive. The next Arkansas possession lasted three plays. KJ Jackson's pass bounced off receiver Jaden Platt's hands after a hit by Kade Phillips, enabling McDonald to score Texas' second touchdown.

Texas: The Longhorns played without All-American edge rusher Colin Simmons, who suffered a high-ankle sprain on Oct. 17 against Florida. Simmons missed the next two games, against Mississippi and Mississippi State and appeared in the next two at Missouri and LSU. He played 18 snaps against Missouri.

Up next

What's next:

Arkansas visits LSU next Saturday.

Texas visits Texas A&M on Friday.