Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas Week 1 rankings

The first week of the 2025 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the first week of the new season, which featured matchups like Cibolo Steele vs Liberty Hill, Hutto vs San Marcos, Manor vs Bowie, and this week's Game of the Week, Vandegrift vs Dripping Springs.

POST-WEEK 1 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Dripping Springs (1-0, defeated Vandegrift 41-14) Lake Travis (1-0, defeated Arlington Martin 48-21) Westlake (0-1, lost to Prosper 29-22) Vandegrift (0-1, lost to Dripping Springs 41-14) San Marcos (1-0, defeated Hutto 40-27)

Class 5A

Georgetown (1-0, defeated Victoria East 27-0) Weiss (1-0, defeated 6A McNeil 56-28) Bastrop (1-0, defeated 6A Alvin 55-14) Liberty Hill (0-1, lost to 6A Cibolo Steele 45-10) Hays (1-0, defeated Elgin 43-13)

Class 4A

LBJ (1-0, defeated 5A SA Sam Houston 46-13) Wimberley (1-0, defeated Fischer Canyon Lake 36-35) Lampasas (1-0, defeated Fredericksburg 52-14) Lago Vista (1-0, defeated Burnet 15-6) La Grange (1-0, defeated 3A Cameron Yoe 41-14)

Class 3A

Llano (1-0, defeated Lytle 55-14) Lexington (1-0, defeated 2A Marlin 55-26) Blanco (0-1, lost to Hondo 20-13) Thrall (0-1, lost to 2A Thorndale) Rockdale (1-0, defeated 4A Smithville 53-36)

Class 2A/1A/Others

Granger (1-0, defeated Johnson City 49-34) Mason (0-1, lost to 3A Wall 48-7) Thorndale (1-0, defeated 3A Thrall 31-3) Regents (1-0, defeated 4A Lorena 55-48) Harper (1-0, defeated D'Hanis 36-8)