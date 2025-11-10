Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas Week 11 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - The last week of the 2025 Texas high school football regular season is in the books.
Check out our rankings for the eleventh week of the new season, which featured match-ups like Cedar Park vs Georgetown, Dripping Springs vs Westlake, Vandegrift vs Round Rock, and the final Game of the Week, Bastrop vs Liberty Hill.
View the highlights and scores for Week 11 here.
POST-WEEK 11 RANKINGS
Class 6A
- Lake Travis (10-0, idle)
- Dripping Springs (9-1, defeated Westlake 45-35)
- Vandegrift (8-2, defeated Round Rock 23-17)
- Hutto (8-2, defeated McNeil 52-49)
- Westlake (7-3, lost to Dripping Springs 45-35)
Class 5A
- Weiss (8-2, defeated Anderson 28-7)
- Liberty Hill (8-2, defeated Bastrop 48-14)
- Cedar Park (7-3, defeated Georgetown 60-52)
- Bastrop (9-1, lost to Liberty Hill 48-14)
- Georgetown (8-2, lost to Cedar Park 60-52)
Class 4A
- LBJ (8-2, defeated Eastside 58-6)
- Jarrell (8-2, lost to Gonzalez 34-28)
- Lampasas (8-2, idle)
- Lago Vista (6-4, defeated Wimberley 21-17)
- Wimberley (6-4, lost to Lago Vista 21-17)
Class 3A
- Llano (9-1, defeated Ingram Moore 34-14)
- Lexington (8-1, defeated Rogers 70-18)
- Blanco (8-2, defeated Comfort 45-28)
- Rockdale (4-6, lost to Franklin 70-18)
- Thrall (2-8, idle)
Class 2A/1A/Others
- Granger (8-0, idle)
- Regents (10-0, defeated Hyde Park 48-7)
- Mason (7-3, defeated San Saba 22-0)
- Thorndale (7-3, defeated Holland 49-13)
- Johnson City (5-5, defeated Harper 49-26)
The Source: Information from the FOX 7 Austin sports team