Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas Week 6 rankings

The latest week of the 2025 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the sixth week of the new season, which featured match-ups like McNeil vs Vandegrift, San Marcos vs Schertz Clemens, Cedar Park vs Rouse, Dripping Springs vs Austin High, and this week's Game of the Week, Anderson vs Lehman.

POST-WEEK 6 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Dripping Springs (6-0, defeated Austin High 56-13) Lake Travis (5-0, Idle) Westlake (4-1, defeated Akins 66-0) Vista Ridge (4-1, Idle) McNeil (4-2, defeated Vandegrift 17-14)

Class 5A

Georgetown (4-1, defeated Killeen Chaparral 56-7) Weiss (5-1, defeated Cedar Creek 68-0) Bastrop (5-0, Idle) Anderson (5-1, defeated Lehman 64-12) Hays (4-1, defeated Lockhart 53-22)

Class 4A

Lampasas (6-0, defeated Lorena 42-35) Jarrell (6-0, defeated Lago Vista 35-28) Wimberley (3-2, Idle) LBJ (3-2, defeated Travis 69-9) Lago Vista (3-3, lost to Jarrell 35-28)

Class 3A

Llano (5-1, defeated Florence 58-7) Lexington (5-0, game vs Caldwell suspended, ruled no contest) Rockdale (3-2, Idle) Blanco (4-2, lost to Yoakum 56-21) Thrall (2-4, defeated Hempstead 28-6)

Class 2A/1A/Others

Granger (4-0, Idle) Regents (6-0, defeated Dal Bishop Dunne 49-6) Mason (2-3, Idle) Johnson City (3-2, Idle) Thorndale (3-2, Idle)