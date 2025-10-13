Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas Week 7 rankings

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  October 13, 2025 3:06pm CDT
High School Sports
AUSTIN, Texas - The latest week of the 2025 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the seventh week of the new season, which featured match-ups like Bastrop vs Connally, Hutto vs Round Rock, Hays vs Weiss, and this week's Game of the Week, Vista Ridge vs McNeil.

POST-WEEK 7 RANKINGS

Class 6A

  • 1. Dripping Springs (7-0, defeated Bowie 28-21)
  • 2. Lake Travis (6-0, defeated Del Valle 56-14)
  • 3. Westlake (5-1, defeated Austin High 58-14)
  • 4. McNeil (5-2, defeated Vista Ridge 45-42)
  • 5. Hutto (5-1, defeated Round Rock 33-31)

Class 5A

  • 1. Georgetown (5-1, defeated Rouse 35-33)
  • 2. Weiss (6-1, defeated Hays 50-8)
  • 3. Bastrop (6-0, defeated Connally 62-18)
  • 4. Anderson (6-1, defeated Hendrickson 45-24)
  • 5. Liberty Hill (4-2, defeated Elgin 65-0)

Class 4A

  • 1. Jarrell (7-0, defeated Geronimo Navarro 35-21)
  • 2. Lampasas (6-1, lost to Brownwood 42-39)
  • 3. LBJ (4-2, defeated New Tech 51-0)
  • 4. Wimberley (3-3, lost to Salado 23-9)
  • 5. Lago Vista (3-4, lost to Gonzalez 34-28)

Class 3A

  • 1. Llano (6-1, defeated Luling 53-0)
  • 2. Lexington (6-0, defeated Thrall 34-17)
  • 3. Blanco (5-2, defeated Rogers 37-32)
  • 4. Rockdale (3-3, lost to LR-Academy 55-21)
  • 5. Thrall (2-5, lost to Lexington 34-17)

Class 2A/1A/Others

  • 1. Granger (5-0, defeated Milano 59-0)
  • 2. Regents (7-0, defeated Grace Prep 56-7)
  • 3. Mason (3-3, defeated Thorndale 18-0)
  • 4. Johnson City (3-3, lost to San Saba 47-21)
  • 5. Thorndale (3-3, lost to Mason 18-0)

