Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas Week 7 rankings

The latest week of the 2025 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the seventh week of the new season, which featured match-ups like Bastrop vs Connally, Hutto vs Round Rock, Hays vs Weiss, and this week's Game of the Week, Vista Ridge vs McNeil.

POST-WEEK 7 RANKINGS

Class 6A

1. Dripping Springs (7-0, defeated Bowie 28-21)

2. Lake Travis (6-0, defeated Del Valle 56-14)

3. Westlake (5-1, defeated Austin High 58-14)

4. McNeil (5-2, defeated Vista Ridge 45-42)

5. Hutto (5-1, defeated Round Rock 33-31)

Class 5A

1. Georgetown (5-1, defeated Rouse 35-33)

2. Weiss (6-1, defeated Hays 50-8)

3. Bastrop (6-0, defeated Connally 62-18)

4. Anderson (6-1, defeated Hendrickson 45-24)

5. Liberty Hill (4-2, defeated Elgin 65-0)

Class 4A

1. Jarrell (7-0, defeated Geronimo Navarro 35-21)

2. Lampasas (6-1, lost to Brownwood 42-39)

3. LBJ (4-2, defeated New Tech 51-0)

4. Wimberley (3-3, lost to Salado 23-9)

5. Lago Vista (3-4, lost to Gonzalez 34-28)

Class 3A

1. Llano (6-1, defeated Luling 53-0)

2. Lexington (6-0, defeated Thrall 34-17)

3. Blanco (5-2, defeated Rogers 37-32)

4. Rockdale (3-3, lost to LR-Academy 55-21)

5. Thrall (2-5, lost to Lexington 34-17)

Class 2A/1A/Others

1. Granger (5-0, defeated Milano 59-0)

2. Regents (7-0, defeated Grace Prep 56-7)

3. Mason (3-3, defeated Thorndale 18-0)

4. Johnson City (3-3, lost to San Saba 47-21)

5. Thorndale (3-3, lost to Mason 18-0)