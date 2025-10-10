Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 7 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  October 10, 2025 6:43pm CDT
High School Sports
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 7 of the 2025-26 season.

Week 7 highlights

Bastrop rolls over Connally on the road, 62-18, to stay undefeated

2025 Week 7: Bastrop vs Connally

2025 Week 7: Bastrop vs Connally

In week seven of high school football, Bastrop took on Connally on Thursday night!

Week 7 scores

Thursday, Oct. 9

Austin High 14
Westlake 58

Bastrop 62
Connally 18

Manor New Tech 0
LBJ 51

CS A&M Consolidated 62
Lehman 0

