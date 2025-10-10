Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 7 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 7 of the 2025-26 season.
Week 7 highlights
Bastrop rolls over Connally on the road, 62-18, to stay undefeated
Week 7 scores
Thursday, Oct. 9
Austin High 14
Westlake 58
Bastrop 62
Connally 18
Manor New Tech 0
LBJ 51
CS A&M Consolidated 62
Lehman 0
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin Sports team